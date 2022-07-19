JOHNSON CITY. Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU women’s basketball head coach Simon Harris announced the addition of Trinese Fox to his staff on Tuesday.

Fox served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Norfolk State over the past two seasons. Prior to her stop with the Lady Spartans, Fox has spent time at Claflin University, Christopher Newport University and Lenoir Community College.

Before pursuing a career in coaching, Fox played basketball at South Carolina State.

“Coach Fox brings a lot of energy to both on-court coaching and the recruiting process,” Harris said in a statement. “She’s had great success recruiting nationally. We feel as though she will be a great addition to our program and help us as we try to build on our momentum.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the ETSU women’s basketball family,” Fox said in a statement. “The staff, from top to bottom, has plenty of experience, so I’m looking forward to learning from and also growing with them.”

Fox will join an ETSU women’s basketball program that is looking to build off of a 6-22 record last season.