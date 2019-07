The Buccaneers come in at No.25, marking three teams from the conference being named to the poll

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The ETSU football program captured the No.25 spot in College Football America Yearbook’s preseason poll.

The reigning SoCon champions are coming off an 8-4 season, which marked the third most wins in program history. They also made their second playoff appearance. Wofford (No.10) and Furman (No.15) were also mentioned in the poll.

The Bucs kickoff their season at Appalachian State on August 31 at 3:30 p.m.