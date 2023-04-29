JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs needed every single run in Game 1 to take down the Catamounts, as they cruised in Game 2 to earn another SoCon series victory on Saturday.

The Blue and Gold scored nine runs in the opening inning of Game 1 to build a seemingly untouchable lead. The frame included an RBI from five different players, including a Nick Iannantone three-run homer.

However, Western Carolina scored eight runs of their own in the third inning, suddenly springing back into the picture, trailing just 11-9.

An Ashton King RBI single pushed the lead back up to 14-9 in the seventh inning. Still, the visitors refused to go away. WCU scored three runs in the eighth and one in the ninth, before falling just short, 14-13.

Iannantone, Tommy Barth and Leo Jiminian all tallied 3 RBI, while Garett wallace and Cam Sisneros each drove in a pair in the win.

Austin Emener came on in relief to earn the victory, pitching 5.0 innings and allowing just three runs, none of them earned, on five hits.

In Game 2, the Bucs shut down the visitors, allowing just two hits and a single run in the 8-1 victory.

Noah Gent capped off a five-run third inning with a three-run bomb to left field.

The Bucs notched 15 hits in the nightcap victory, as eight hitters recorded at least one hit on the evening.

Nathaniel Tate followed up his gem in Charleston last weekend with another impressive outing on Saturday night. He went 8.0 strong inning, striking out ten batters, while walking six.

With the wins, ETSU (20-21) jumps up two spots in the SoCon baseball standings to sixth place.

The Bucs return to action on Tuesday, as they travel to Boone for a meeting with Appalachian State. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.