ETSU survives Winthrop in 61-58 thriller

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bo Hodges and Tray Boyd put up a combined 30 points to carry the ETSU men’s basketball team to a 61-58 win over Winthrop in Freedom Hall on Thursday night.

Although the Bucs grabbed the lead early in the first half, the Eagles kept the score within nine points and tied it up 58-58 with a minute left in the match.

ETSU senior guard Tray Boyd then made a three-pointer with just 30 seconds left, putting the crowd on its feet.

ETSU pulls out the win in the final seconds, beating Winthrop 61-58.

Winthrop missed two shots within the final 10 seconds, giving the Bucs the win.

ETSU is now 3-0, marking the best season start since 1998-1999 when the Bucs went 4-0.

Senior guard Bo Hodges scored 17 points, Boyd logged 13, and senior guard Isiah Tisdale put up 8.

Bucs come into the game sitting at 2-0 after beating Newberry and UT-Martin to start the year.

Winthrop freshman D.J. Burns, a Tennessee transfer, led the Eagles in scoring with 17 points.

The Bucs will travel to Lawrence next Tuesday to face the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.

