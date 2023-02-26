CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WJHL) – ETSU women’s basketball seemed well on its way to a comfortable season-ending win on Saturday night, outscoring the Catamounts 22-10 in the first quarter.

The contest became anything but comfortable in the final frame, as Western Carolina scored 26 fourth-quarter points. The last three of those points were banked off the glass by Kyla Allison at the buzzer, forcing overtime.

In the extra period, the home team led by four points with under 30 seconds to play, but Brenda Mock Brown’s squad hung tough.

Jiselle Thomas exploded to the basket for a quick and easy layup, cutting the deficit to 79-77 with 18 seconds to play. After Allison made just one of two free throws for the Catamounts, the Lady Bucs had another shot to tie the game.

Courtney Moore did just that with seven seconds remaining, sinking a corner three-pointer, tying the game at 80.

ETSU did enough at the free throw line to hold off the Catamounts in the second overtime period. The Blue and Gold got to the charity stripe 40 times on the night, making 27 of the attempts (67.5%).

Nevaeh Brown led the way with 21 points for the Bucs, as Jiselle Thomas (19 pts), Kendall Folley (14 pts), Journee McDaniel (14 pts) and Jakhyia Davis (11 pts) all finished in double figures.

Western Carolina’s Kyla Allison poured in a game-high 23 points in the loss.

ETSU (22-8, 9-5 SoCon) secures the No. 3 seed in the Southern Conference Tournament. The Bucs will face No. 6 Samford at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday in Asheville.