JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Seton Hall ended the Bucs’ perfect 2023 Sunday record, pushing past the Blue and Gold in the middle innings for an 11-4 victory.

ETSU was previously 5-0 in games played on Sunday this year.

Cameron Sisneros got the home team off on the right foot, as he sent a two-run shot over the fence in the first inning.

It would take until the fourth inning for the Pirates to put up a run, but they broke things open with five runs in the fifth. Three of those runs came via bases-loaded walks.

Marshall Awtry drove home a pair of runs in the ninth inning, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback.

Five Pirate batters finished with 2 RBI on the afternoon, including Zack Sylvester, who went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a pair of walks.

No Buccaneer had more than one hit on the day, as the team combined to strike out eight times.

Seton Hall’s Alex Nicolosi earned the win on the mound, tossing 3.0 innings of hitless baseball in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

ETSU (13-13) will remain home and dip back into conference play beginning Thursday against Wofford. First pitch against the Terriers is set for 5 p.m.