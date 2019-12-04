ETSU student-athletes host ‘A Buccaneer Christmas’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU student-athletes spent Tuesday evening spreading Christmas cheer to local children.

More than 70 student-athletes, along with Coalition for Kids, hosted about 100 kids for the annual “A Buccaneer Christmas” inside the Mini-Dome.

The ETSU Marching Bucs’ drumline was also on hand and so was Santa Claus himself.

The kids spent time with Santa, opened presents, and had fun with the Bucs.

“It’s a really humbling experience,” said football senior Ben Blackmon. “Being able to play with the kids, hang out with them and give them gifts is a great feeling and something I look forward to every year.”

“This is a time where the kids get to get on a bus, come to the biggest college campus around, have fun and play,” said Cindy Young, Director of Community Outreach for Coalition for Kids. “I think the kids enjoy this more than anything because they get to interact with all of the students. All of the focus is on them and [ETSU] puts so much into this event and it is tremendous for us.”

This year’s event marked the 19th year of “A Buccaneer Christmas.”

