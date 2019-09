The Bucs surrendered 444 total yards compared to earning 292 in the 42-7 loss

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) East Tennessee State held its own defensively in the first half, surrendering just 14 points against Appalachian State, but the Mountaineers busted the game wide open in their 42-7 victory Saturday afternoon at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone.

ETSU looks to rebound against Shorter in their first home game of the season, while Appalachian State hosts Charlotte next week.