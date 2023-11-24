MIAMI, Fla. (WJHL) – The Lady Bucs put on another defensive clinic in the Opening Round of the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament, holding down Norfolk State for a 55-35 win.

ETSU allowed the Spartans just 12 points in the first half, as the Blue and Gold built a 17-point lead at the break.

Norfolk State shot just 26.4 percent (14-53) from the field and made just 1-of-16 threes (6.3 %) on the afternoon. The Bucs also out-rebounded their opponents, 43-26.

Oakland transfer Breanna Beatty led the way with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Johnson City squad. Courtney Moore also finished in double figures with eleven points and three rebounds.

Beatty and Kendall Folley each dished out four assists, as well.

The Spartans’ Danaijah Williams and Da’Brya Clark each chipped in nine points in defeat.

ETSU (4-1) will face either Miami or Colgate on Sunday in the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament championship.