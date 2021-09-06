ETSU stepping off “Cloud Nine” to prep for UVa-Wise game this Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU football team sent a shockwave through the college football world Saturday night, upsetting Vanderbilt in a 23-3 victory out in Nashville.

Despite the thrill of that win, the Buccaneers have turned their heads past Week 1 and onto Week 2, preparing for a home game against UVa-Wise this Saturday.

“I told them we’ll find out how mature they are we don’t care what color of uniforms what the name on the jersey or the logo on the helmet you show up and play you be the best team ETSU can it doesn’t matter if you are stepping up or playing someone a level below,” ETSU head football coach Randy Sanders said.

The Cavaliers are from the SAC conference, a D-II conference that Tusculum also plays in, and are coming off a 54-0 win over UVa-Lynchburg this past Saturday.

“That energy and intensity that we played with on Saturday has to go through out the season and it just doesn’t turn on Saturday no matter you at Vandy and UVA Wise that intensity or attack has to stay there,” ETSU redshirt-junior running back Quay Holmes said.

Despite a strong showing by the offense, the Bucs defense shined on Saturday night, holding SEC-foe Vanderbilt to just three points and also forcing three turnovers.

Linebacker Stephen Scott earned his first SoCon defensive player of the week honor on Monday to recognize his performance. The sophomore recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown, while also racking up a team-high 10 tackles including a tackle for loss.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.