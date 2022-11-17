JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU women’s basketball came out on the right side of a back-and-forth battle with Jacksonville State on Thursday afternoon, 55-54.

The Bucs, leading by three, fouled the Gamecocks’ Imari Martin behind the arc with 2.5 seconds. However, Martin made just two of the three free throws, as the Blue and Gold were able to dribble out the remaining time for a one-point victory.

Jiselle Thomas led ETSU with 19 points on the afternoon, while chipping in seven rebounds. Seven other players put their name in the stat sheet with at least three points.

The Bucs’ 20 turnovers were twice as many as the visitors, but this resilient group continues to find ways to win.

“We’ve had plenty of opportunities early to develop that resilience,” first-year head coach Brenda Mock Brown said. “Last week was great for us – even though it was horrible travel – it was a good opportunity for us to be resilient, going on people’s home court and get wins. So, I think some of last week contributed to this week’s win.”

“We’re just having a lot of girls step up, make big-time plays,” Thomas said. “It’s a great feeling and I think it just makes me more excited for what’s to come for us.”

ETSU (3-1) will remain at home for a showdown with Morehead State on Sunday. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m.