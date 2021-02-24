ETSU Splits Twin Bill with Golden Eagles

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Feb. 24, 2021) – The ETSU Buccaneer Softball team came away with a win and a loss in the first doubleheader of the season, splitting the twin bill with Tennessee Tech at Betty Basler Field. The Bucs scored three runs in each contest, while the Golden Eagles combined for eight total runs. With the split, ETSU improves to 1-1 and Tennessee Tech improves to 4-2.

Game 1: ETSU 3, Tennessee Tech 2

Following a 1-2-3 top of the first inning, the Golden Eagles struck first in the second inning following an RBI double to right center off the bat of Sydney Love-Baker for the early 1-0 lead.

The Bucs plated their first run of the season in the bottom of the third, taking a two-run lead with one swing of the bat. With two outs and two runners on base, Nikki Grupp (Jacksonville, Fla.) cleared the bases with her first hit of the season. Grupp’s moon shot wrapped just inside the left field foul pole to give ETSU a 3-1 advantage.

Tennessee Tech threathened in the fourth inning after a double by Love-Baker. However, the next batter lined into a double play as Julia Fritz (Glen Allen, Va.) fielded the liner and fired a hose to second to get the retreating runner.

After the Bucs failed to stretch their lead following a leadoff double in the bottom of the fifth, Tennessee Tech cut the ETSU lead in half in the top of the sixth. Nicolle Nysted plated Beth McCulley from third to trim the ETSU lead to 3-2.

MacKenzie Dyson (Hanahan, S.C.) buckled down in the top of the seventh inning to secure her second collegiate save and first of the season. Dyson threw a 1-2-3 final inning to preserve the 3-2 victory in the season opener for the Blue & Gold.