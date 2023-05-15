LEXINGTON, Va. (WJHL) – The Bucs took the nightcap of a doubleheader in Lexington on Sunday to secure a third-straight SoCon series victory.

In Game 1, VMI plated seven runs in six innings to take a commanding lead over the Blue and Gold visitors. But, ETSU answered back with six runs in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to a single run.

However, the Keydets stranded the game-tying run on first base in the ninth inning to secure a 7-6 victory.

In Game 2, it was the Bucs that struck first, as Skyler Cannady notched his first home run as a member of club in the second inning for a 1-0 lead. Cameron Sisneros extended the lead to 4-1 with his second homer of the day.

The Keydets kept it close, until Nick Iannantone delivered a 2-RBI single in the seventh to push the advantage to 8-3. ETSU would close things out late, 9-6.

ETSU (23-26) is now 8-10 in SoCon play and moves into a tie for fifth place in the conference. They sit just one game back of Wofford (9-9) for third place in the standings.

The Bucs will close out the regular season with a three-game set against UNC Greensboro beginning Thursday at 5 p.m.