JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs and Terriers waited out the weather on a brisk Saturday to squeeze in a pair of SoCon games.

The visitors jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Game 1, but let the Blue and Gold right back into the game over the next two innings. Noah Gent’s solo homer in the third inning knotted things back up, 3-3.

However, Wofford notched four runs in the fourth to put the game out of reach, winning 8-5, despite a ninth-inning Cam Sisneros long ball.

Four Bucs finished Game 1 with a pair of hits, but none of them had more than one RBI.

Austin Emener took the loss, pitching 3.1 innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits.

Game 2 did not begin until 8:54 p.m., with the temperatures dropping. There were no runs scored in the first four innings of action.

By the fifth inning, a double steal from the visitors snuck a run home.

It would remain 1-0 into the seventh and final inning, until Cody Miller smoked a single into right field, scoring Ryan Enos to tie the game. The very next batter, Cam Sisneros, stepped up to the plate a delivered a walk-off RBI single, securing a 2-1 win for ETSU.

Nathaniel Tate pitched a complete game (7.0 innings) allowing just one run on three hits, all while striking out eight batters.

ETSU (14-15) will be off on Easter Sunday before returning to action against Radford on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.