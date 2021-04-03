ETSU softball swept by Chattanooga after dropping Saturday showdown in extra innings

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU softball team entered this weekend’s series against Chattanooga with a 13-8 record, near the top of the Southern Conference standings. That record took a hit this weekend.

The Bucs were swept by the Mocs, losing both segments of a Friday doubleheader and dropping a tough one Saturday in extra innings. The game was scoreless until the 10th inning, when the Mocs scored two in the top frame and ETSU responded in the bottom frame to tie it at 2-2. Both scoring bursts came on two-run home runs.

In the top of the 11th inning, UTC got back at it with a run and the Bucs couldn’t match it in the bottom half.

Lilly Holston smashed the 10th inning home run for ETSU, her third of the year and recording her 17th and 18th RBI on the season. The freshman entered Saturday’s action with a .410 batting average which leads the team.

Catcher Kylie Toler also had a strong day at the plate, going 3-for-5, bumping her batting average up above .300, best for second on the team behind Holston.

Nikki Grupp, the team’s fifth-leading hitter and first in RBI, did not play for the first time this season. She had played in and started all 23 previous games.

This is not the start ETSU hoped for in SoCon play, sitting with a 1-5 conference record after losing two of three at UNCG last weekend. This bumps the Bucs down to last place in the SoCon standings. Check the standings HERE.

ETSU gets back in action next weekend for a series at Western Carolina, tied for first place in the conference.