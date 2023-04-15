JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Bucs opened Saturday’s action against Chattanooga with a bang, pouring on nine runs in a shutout victory over the Mocs.

ETSU’s Taylor Suchy jumpstarted the run with a bases-clearing triple in the first inning, putting the home team up 3-0. Suchy would score on a fielding error just a few batters later to make it 4-0

The Blue and Gold kept right on rolling in the second inning, as Cameron Young and Sara Muir both drove home runs, extending the lead to 5-0. Three more runs in the third rounded out the scoring and helped end Game 1 in just five innings.

Suchy finished 2-for-3 with a trio of RBI and a run scored, while Young was a perfect 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI and two runs scored. Brianna Bailey earned the win in the circle, allowing just one hit in five innings, all while striking out three batters.

The visitors, however, struck back in Game 2, thanks to some stellar pitching, to even the series with a 6-1 win.

It took the Mocs until the third inning to touch home plate – a Kaili Phillips RBI double and a throwing error set the visitors up with a 2-0 edge.

The score was a manageable 3-0 all the way into the seventh when an RBI-double and two sac flys doubled the UTC lead, 6-0. Muir got one back with a solo homer in the bottom half of the inning, but that would be all.

Chattanooga’s Brooke Parrott tossed a complete-game, allowing just the one run on two hits.

The two teams will meet for a rubber match on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.