JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Blue and Gold, seemingly, did not want Saturday’s Senior Day doubleheader to end, as ETSU and Mercer played 19 innings over the course of the day.

The Bucs tied up Game 1 in the seventh inning on a Taylor Suchy RBI double to send the game into extra innings. Both teams scored runs in the tenth inning to keep the contest alive.

Finally, in the 12th inning, Makenzie Henderson launched a fly ball to right field, allowing Makala Strickland to score on a walk-off sac fly for a 4-3 win.

Senior Brianna Bailey pitched all 12 innings of Game 1, allowing just two earned runs on five hits, while striking out eight batters.

Game 2 began with a solo homer from the Bears’ Tori Hedgcock, as the visitors never looked back in an 8-2 victory.

The Blue and Gold got RBIs from Cameron Young and Riley Nayadley, who blasted a solo shot in the sixth.

ETSU (14-35) concludes the regular season on Sunday at 1 p.m.