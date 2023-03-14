JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Bucs braved the cold on Tuesday afternoon at Basler Field, snapping a five-game skid in Game 2 against the Eagles.

ETSU grabbed an early 1-0 lead in Game 1 on an RBI single from Riley Nayadley. However, Morehead State settled in and stretched their lead to 5-1 by the fifth inning. The Eagles took the opener, 7-2.

In Game 2, the teams traded blows. The visitors picked up three first-inning runs to knock the Bucs on their heels.

Coach Milligan’s group hung tough, answering back with three runs of their own in the third inning. Sara Muir and Faith Adams each accounted for RBI singles in the frame.

After a few quiet innings, Makala Strickland slapped a double down the left field line in the sixth. Two batters later, Jasmine Sanchez drove home the go-ahead run on a sac fly.

For good measure, Cameron Young belted a two-run homer off the scoreboard in right field to extend the Bucs’ lead to 6-3.

Young finished the game 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and two runs scored, while Emily Musco added a pair of hits.

Brianna Bailey earned her fourth win of the season in the circle, allowing three earned runs on seven hits, while striking out five batters.

ETSU (5-17) remains at home for a three-game set with Eastern Illinois this weekend. First pitch of the series is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday night.