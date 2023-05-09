JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU softball may be the seventh and final seed in this week’s SoCon Tournament, but they will enter it playing some of their best ball of the season.

First-year head coach Cheryl Milligan has played a handful of freshman and new faces this spring, as the Blue and Gold finished with a conference record of 6-12. But, two of those wins came just the past weekend against Mercer.

The Bucs are led in the circle by their ace pitcher, Brianna Bailey, who received Second Team All-SoCon honors on Tuesday. At the plate, two more all-conference selections – Sara Muir and Cameron Young – have paced an improving offense.

This team now has their sights set on Chattanooga and the SoCon Tournament, and their goal is pretty simple.

“Going, upsetting some people and getting some wins,” Bailey said after Sunday’s win over the Bears.

“Win one game and then win another one,” Milligan added. “That’s the plan, there’s not anybody that we’re facing anytime soon that we haven’t at least beat. So, we should go in there with some confidence.”

“We’ll put our ace on the mound as often as we can and just go for it,” she continued. “I’d like to see us scoring a little more runs right now, but, we’re getting smarter every day at the plate.”

The Bucs will begin their postseason run against No. 2 seed Samford at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The action will be streamed live on ESPN+.