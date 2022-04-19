JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Bucs couldn’t quite wake their bats this evening at Betty Basler Field, as visiting Appalachian State shutout the home team 8-0 in both matchups of their Tuesday doubleheader.

The Mountaineers built their lead in Game 1 methodically, scoring on a wild pitch, fielding error and RBI groundout in the first three innings.

However, Kayt Houston smashed the game wide open with a sixth-inning grand slam, essentially ending Game 1.

However, the Bucs broke the school’s single-season record for stolen bases when Ally Chernak slid in safely to second base in the third inning. The new record of 96 stolen bases surpassed the previous record held by the 2008 squad.

Amber Atkins and Bailey Turnbow supplied the two hits for the Bucs in Game 1. Allison Farr took the loss in the circle for ETSU, allowing six earned runs in 5.2 innings of work. She notched four strikeouts and walked four batters.

Appalachian State started hot in Game 2, quickly stretching the lead to 6-0 in the first two innings. Tylor Thorp delivered a two-run home run an inning later to increase the lead to 8-0, which is how the game would finish in five innings.

Cameron Young and Andrea Sarhatt came up with a hit each in Game 2 to lead the offensive effort.

ETSU will return to SoCon action on Saturday when they visit Mercer for a three-game weekend series. First pitch of a doubleheader from Macon will be at 1 p.m.