ETSU, SoCon men’s basketball schedules announced

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL) — The Southern Conference has released the men’s basketball schedule for the 2020–21 season.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, SoCon schools will be allowed to change game dates with the approval of both program’s athletic directors and the conference office.

Under new head coach Jason Shay, defending SoCon regular season and tournament champion East Tennessee State will open conference play at home against Western Carolina on Dec. 30.

The Buccaneers’ schedule includes several early challenges, including away games against UNC Greensboro on Jan. 2, Wofford on Jan. 9, and Furman on Jan. 16.

Image: ETSU men’s basketball home game schedule

ETSU will host longtime rival Chattanooga on Jan. 27 before traveling into enemy territory to face the Mocs inside McKenzie Arena on Feb. 6.

The Bucs will close out the regular season by hosting UNCG on Feb. 27.

Click here to view ETSU’s entire schedule, including non-conference games. Game times will be announced at a later time.

The SoCon Tournament will take place March 5–8 in Asheville, North Carolina.

The ETSU men’s basketball team went 30–4 last season and clinched both the SoCon regular-season and tournament titles.