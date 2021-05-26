ETSU set to face Tennessee on the basketball court this upcoming season

Johnson City, TN — ETSU basketball officials have confirmed to News Channel 11 sports tonight that the Tennessee Volunteers will be on the schedule this upcoming season.

No, I’s have dotted or T’s crossed at the moment but a firm handshake from two people who use to work together is good enough.

New ETSU head coach Des Oliver was a long-time assistant coach for Rick Barnes at the University of Tennessee until agreeing to replace Jason Shay on the Blue and Gold bench.

Oliver and Barnes have talked about the two schools playing each other for months and while there are no particulars it’s assumed the non-conference game will be played in Knoxville or some type of neutral site.

Tennessee owns this series….. However the last time these two teams got together the Bucs almost pulled the upset in Freedom Hall losing 72-68, current Bucs head coach Des Oliver was on the Vols bench.