ETSU set for a return to the football field when they face Furman Saturday

Johnson City, TN — It has been over 2 weeks since the ETSU football team has been back on the field, but that ends this weekend when they welcome Furman to William B. Greene Jr. stadium. The Bucs opened their spring season on February 20th with a come-from-behind victory over Samford at home. They then had an open week and prepared for Wofford but because of covid-19 cases within the Terriers camp, the game was postponed. Furman on the other end has played three games and unlike ETSU should not be “rusty.”

“In many ways it’s almost like playing another opener says head coach Randy Sanders, “Hopefully we’ll get started much faster and won’t have the rust and we’ll be able to get in the game. I would’ve rather much played last weekend against Wofford. Just continue to get better each week and see improvement from week one and week two, week two to week three. We’ll be excited to go out and play. We’re tired of practicing and going against each other. We wanna go and hit somebody and unleash all the pent up energy we have.”