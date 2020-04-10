ETSU senior pitcher Landon Knack will have a big decision to make soon

Johnson City, TN — With major league baseball possibly holding it’s draft in June, ETSU baseball pitcher Landon Knack will have a big decision to make.

Until everything was cancelled because of COVID-19 the former Science Hill Hilltoppers was having an all-star season on the mound for the Bucs with a 4-0 record and 1.08 era in 4 starts.



Now that the NCAA has said spring sports athletes could come back for another year, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior hasn’t closed out the possibility of rejoining his ETSU team which was 12-3 this season or testing the waters in the major league baseball draft….

“I’m not going to completely rule out coming back to school I think if things do not work out for me draft wise and some other things it’s still a possibility I would like to go start my professional career obviously at the point I’m at after being through 5 years of college but as of right now everyone is just trying to get someone on one time and talk to see how everyone is doing more so then try and figure out what is going to happen with the draft because it’s still a question mark right now they still don’t know for sure how the rounds are going to be set up and how everything is going to work, according to Knack.”