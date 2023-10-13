JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU Buccaneers will host the Wofford Terriers Saturday afternoon at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

The 1-4 Bucs go head into the Southern Conference matchup on the heels of their 24-6 homecoming loss to Mercer. ETSU has yet to capture a conference win, with the team’s sole win so far coming from a blowout against Carson-Newman.

Wofford will come to Johnson City with no wins under their belt. The Terriers are 0-6 and sit tied with The Citadel at the bottom of the Southern Conference. In SoCon play, Wofford has lost to Virginia Military Institute, Chattanooga and Samford.

Starting Bucs quarterback Tyler Riddell went down with a leg injury in the first quarter against Mercer last week and is not expected to play against Wofford. Instead, redshirt freshman William Riddle is likely going to take the starting spot Saturday.

ETSU is also adjusting on offense with the suspension of starting wide receivers Einaj Carter and Xavier Gaillardetz due to a reported off-field disciplinary issue.

The game is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and will stream on ESPN+. Saturday’s game also marks Youth Day with all children ages 12 and under getting in for free with an adult. The first 250 fans will also receive a poster of the stadium.