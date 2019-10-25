ETSU @ Samford: What you need to know

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After suffering a heartbreaking loss to rival Chattanooga last week, the ETSU Buccaneers will still be in pursuit of their first conference win of the season when they face the Samford Bulldogs this weekend.

Chattanooga’s Victor Ulmo missed three field goals but managed to sink one with just seconds left in the game to give the Mocs a 16-13 victory over the Bucs in last Saturday’s Rail Rivalry game.

The Bucs are now 2-5 overall and 0-4 against conference opponents this season. The Bulldogs are 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the SoCon.

RELATED: ETSU’s Conference Frustration Continues Another Week

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game:

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. CT

Location: Seibert Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Weather: 80% chance of rain. High of 73. Low of 62.

How to watch/listen:

Saturday’s game will be streamed up ESPN+. Click here to watch.

The game will also be broadcast on the Buccaneer Sports Network on WXSM-AM 640 and 104.9 NASH ICON. Pre-game coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Click here for live audio.

Click here for live stats.

Who’s next?

The Bucs will host The Citadel for homecoming on Saturday, Nov. 2. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.