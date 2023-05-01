Photos: Nate Adkins (left) and Jacob Saylors (right) have both inked deals with NFL teams after going undrafted. (ETSU Athletics)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) football fans can look for some familiar faces when the next NFL season kicks off.

After the 2023 NFL Draft ended, ETSU running back Jacob Saylors signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Saylors started in each of the Bucs’ 2022 season games and was named first-team all-SoCon.

A release from ETSU Athletics states Saylors totaled 1,307 rushing yards on 225 carries in 2022. He also added 15 rushing touchdowns under his belt.

Over his career, the Jasper, Tennessee native had more than 3,00 career rushing yards, aiding the Bucs by notching five 100+ yard rushing games.

ETSU graduate tight end Nate Adkins, who played for the University of South Carolina in 2022 after a full career as a Buc, also signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Denver Broncos.

Adkins played 43 games with the Blue and Gold, starting 29 of them. His time at ETSU concluded with 73 receptions for 749 yards along with four touchdowns. The Knoxville native was selected to the all-SoCon team three times.

During ETSU’s dynamic 2021 playoff run, Adkins caught the two-point conversion to cap the Bucs’ comeback over Kennesaw State in the second round.