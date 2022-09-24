MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJHL) – The Bucs scored four touchdowns on the Colonials in the second quarter en route to a comfortable 45-3 road victory on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue and Gold special teams ignited the scoring, as a blocked punt led to a Harold O’Neal scoop-and-score for a 7-0 advantage. Soon after, the ETSU ground game took control, as Jacob Saylors scored three consecutive touchdowns to stretch the lead to 28-0.

The senior finished with 18 carries for 170 yards and a trio of scores. In the process, he passed Brian Edwards for third all-time on the ETSU career rushing list.

A Bryson Irby touchdown put the Bucs up 35-0 with just under five minutes to play until halftime. But, the Blue and Gold weren’t done scoring in the first half.

Tyler Riddell launched a 56-yard pass to Einaj Carter with less than ten seconds remaining to grab all the momentum, and a 42-0 lead, headed into the break.

Riddell threw the ball just 12 times on the afternoon, completing seven of them for 111 yards and a touchdown. Carter led the team in both receptions and yardage (3 rec, 73 yds) in the victory.

Tyler Keltner knocked through a 23-yard field goal in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 45-0.

The Colonials avoided the shutout with a 39-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

The ETSU defense rallied well to the ball, intercepting the home team twice and wracking up four sacks.

Stephen Scott led the way with seven total tackles, including a tackle for loss, while Davion Hood notched a pair of sacks and forced a fumble.

The Bucs (2-2) will return to SoCon play next Saturday in The Rail Rivalry against Chattanooga. Kickoff from Greene Stadium is slated for 7:30 p.m.