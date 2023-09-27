JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University unveiled the men’s basketball non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The Buccaneers will first host UVA Wise in an exhibition game on Oct. 30 in Freedom Hall.

The team will then officially open the season at home against King University on Nov. 6.

The Bucs will travel to Elon on Nov. 9 and Butler on Nov. 13.

On Nov. 17, ETSU will renew an old Southern Conference rivalry when it hosts Davidson.

Afterward, the Bucs will head to Cleveland for the Viking Invitational at Cleveland State on Thanksgiving week. The team will play Cleveland State on Nov. 22 before facing Alabama A&M on Nov. 24.

ETSU will stay on the road for the next two games, traveling to Appalachian State on Nov. 29 and Jacksonville State on Dec. 3.

The Bucs will return home to host Tennessee Tech on Dec. 10, Tusculum on Dec. 15, and the University of Missouri-Kansas City on Dec. 20.

Non-conference play will conclude with trips to Utah State on Dec. 22 and Eastern Carolina on Dec. 29.