JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s new head football coach will earn the same base pay as his two predecessors, according to documents provided by the university.

The university shared a “term sheet” outlining the agreement between ETSU and new head coach Tre Lamb. The full contract is expected to be finalized in a few weeks.

Under the agreement, Lamb will earn an annual base pay of $225,500, the same amount that former coaches George Quarles and Randy Sanders earned.

The university will also provide the new coach with a $25,000 stipend for community relations activities, media interactions and other additional responsibilities.

Lamb will also be entitled to retention bonuses of $50,000 each if he is still employed as of March 1, 2026, and March 1, 2027. Quarles’ contract did not feature a retention bonus.

Under the agreement, Lamb will also be eligible for the following bonuses:

SoCon conference championship — $15,000

SoCon co-conference championship — $5,000

SoCon coach of the year — $5,000

Win over an FBS team — $10,000

FCS at-large NCAA bid — $10,000

FCS NCAA playoff seed (first-round bye) — $7,500

Each playoff win — $10,000

National championship — $50,000

AFCA or Eddie Robinson coach of the year — $10,000

The university will also provide the coach with a courtesy car or a vehicle stipend of $750 per month.

If ETSU fires Lamb without cause before Dec. 1, 2025, it will owe him $500,000. If he is terminated after that, the university will have to pay the remainder of his base pay owed under the agreement.

The term of the contract runs through Dec. 31, 2027.

ETSU formally introduced Lamb as the school’s next head football coach on Tuesday after firing Quarles following back-to-back 3–8 seasons.