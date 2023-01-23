JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University is looking ahead to the fall, releasing its football schedule for the 2023 season.

The Bucs will kick off their second season under head coach George Quarles on the road against Jacksonville State Sept. 2. The matchup will hold added weight due to Jacksonville State now being a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team in the Conference USA.

After that, the Bucs return for their home-opener against Carson-Newman, the first meeting in almost 50 years. The first of the Bucs’ five home games will be Sept. 9 at Greene Stadium.

The rest of the season is as follows, according to a release from ETSU Athletics:

Sept. 16 – @ Austin Peay

Sept. 23 – BYE WEEK

Sept. 30 – @ Samford

Oct. 7 – vs. Mercer

Oct. 14 – vs. Wofford

Oct. 21 – @ Chattanooga

Oct. 28 – @ Furman

Nov. 4 – vs. VMI

Nov. 11 – @ Western Carolina

Nov. 18 – vs. The Citadel

Last season, the Bucs went 3-8 with the team’s only home game win coming at the end of the season against Mars Hill.

For ticket information, click here.