ETSU releases 2021 fall football schedule, season opener to be against Vanderbilt Sept. 4

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a unique spring football season in 2021, the ETSU football team is ready to get back to the gridiron in the fall.

According to a release from ETSU Athletics, the season starts on Saturday, September 4 with the Bucs taking on Vanderbilt in Nashville.

In the 2021 fall season, six home games will be held at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.

“We are looking forward to being able to play a normal fall schedule,” stated Head Coach Randy Sanders. “We were fortunate to have the opportunity to play this spring but now we are shifting our focus to a fall season that will be both challenging and beneficial to our team. We are excited to see fans filling the seats at Greene Stadium this season.”

The September 4 game against Vandy will mark the program’s second time playing the Commodores. The Bucs fell 38-0 in 2019.

The Bucs’ first home game will be September 11 against UVA Wise. This marks the first football game between the teams in program history.

On September 18, the Bucs will take on the Delaware State Hornets in Johnson City.

The release states ETSU will have its first Southern Conference game on September 25 against Samford in Birmingham, Alabama.

The rest of the season is as follows:

October 2 – Wofford (@ William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium)

October 9 – The Citadel (@ William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium)

October 16 – University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

October 23 – Furman

November 6 – VMI (@ William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium)

November 13 – Western Carolina Catamounts

November 20 – Mercer (@ William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium)

To purchase tickets to upcoming ETSU games, click here.

Season tickets for the fall football season are still available at the club seats and below levels. Click here to learn more.