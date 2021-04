Cleveland, TN — ETSU basketball coach Des Oliver has also been busy recruiting since they ended practices last week.



Today six-foot-four 2-star point guard Quant’e Berry a JUCO from Winston Salem Christian school announced that he has been given an offer from the Buccaneers for the 2022 class.



Berry who’s from Chattanooga and played at Bradley Central also has been looked at by Tennessee, Auburn, Wichita State, and Virginia Tech to name a few.