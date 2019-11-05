ETSU ranked third in mid-major preseason poll

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU men’s basketball team is ranked third in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 Preseason Poll released on Monday.

The top spot went to Gonzaga while Saint Mary’s was ranked second.

Three other Southern Conference teams also made the list, including Furman at No. 15 and UNCG at No. 16.

The Bucs opened the season with a 80-62 victory over Limestone on Saturday.

