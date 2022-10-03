Johnson City, TN — Preseason excitement and expectations were high for the Bucs – starting the season ranked inside the FCS Top 10 … Now 5 weeks in – there aren’t many who thought the team would be a 2-3 team in October and still winless in the SoCon.

Head Coach George Quarles said as much this afternoon … But he said he and the rest of the team are owning the tough start … and that the only way he knows how to turn this thing around – is to keep putting in the work each day … Quarles still believes the team is on the right track – the emphasis now has to be on finishing … On the field, in the weight room and in the classroom … It’s something the program was able to do last season – winning four conference games by seven points or fewer

“I’ve said a few times, this is similar to the games they played in last year, it’s just they were able to flip them – for whatever reason. We’ve got to figure out that reason and learn how to flip those games – because each game has been a one-possession game.” “It’s a pretty big bummer, but you know, miracles happen all the time. Things could easily just turn around for us. We’ve just got to keep putting our head down, keep grinding and just play the next game.”

VMI is next on Saturday – and the Bucs defense could have themselves another big day, based on the Keydets numbers so far … more on that matchup coming this week.