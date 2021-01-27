ETSU puts on the pads for the first time since October 2020

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Jan. 27, 2021) – The Southern Conference women’s basketball games between ETSU and Western Carolina, scheduled to take place in Brooks Gym this Friday, Jan. 29 and Sunday, Jan. 31, have been postponed due to one positive COVID test and quarantine requirements within ETSU’s program.

ETSU and the Southern Conference are working on rescheduling these games. Details will be announced at a later time.