ETSU puts on the pads for the first time since October 2020

Johnson City, TN — For the first time since October 2020, the ETSU Buccaneers were back in full pads on the football field at William B. Greene Jr. stadium this afternoon.
The Buccaneers who didn’t have a season in the winter, because of the covid-19 pandemic are getting ready for their season to start on February 20th when they host Samford.
ETSU is coming off a disappointing 3-9 season and 1-7 in the conference but they return some key players such as running back Quay Holmes and defensive back Tyree Robinson both named to the pre-season all SoCon teams.
However, there is a huge question mark hovering over the quarterback position since last year’s starter did not return for this season…
