ETSU president urges fans ‘to be patient’ with basketball coaching search

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University President Dr. Brian Noland is urging fans “to be patient” with the university’s search for a new men’s basketball head coach.

In a Facebook Live town hall on Tuesday, Noland said the coaching search is ongoing.

“We’ve got a list of individuals that we’re interested in, but it would not be appropriate for me to talk about any one individual,” Noland said. “I can assure you that I have not offered anyone a contract. I’ve not had contract negotiations with any candidate. We’re doing our homework.”

This comes after Steve Forbes announced last Thursday that he was leaving after five seasons at ETSU to become the men’s basketball head coach at Wake Forest.

Noland said he met with Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Carter on Friday to outline the terms of the search process and begin looking for candidates.

“It may take us a little bit of time to do our due diligence,” he said. “So don’t believe the rumor mills. Don’t believe what you read on Twitter.”

SAME CONDUCTOR: @ForbesWakeHoops respects New Mexico State HC Chris Jans, but he knows what @jshay5 means to the @ETSU_MBB program and thinks he should be the next head man! pic.twitter.com/jV0Dlm5tdo — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) May 5, 2020

Noland also said he has received many phone calls regarding the coaching search and acknowledged the search has gathered a significant amount of attention.

“We are one of the top mid-major programs in the country,” Noland said. “We finished the season No. 26, and the No. 26 men’s basketball team in the country is generating a lot of interest.”

The ETSU men’s basketball team went 30-4 this season and clinched both the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles. The Buccaneers would have appeared in the NCAA Tournament for the second time under Forbes had it not been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.