JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) president, Dr. Brian Noland, will speak for the Southern Conference on the NCAA Division 1 Board of Directors, according to a release from ETSU Athletics and the conference.

Noland will start his four-year term after the board meets on Aug. 2.

The board oversees the legislation and management of NCAA Division 1 athletics and is made up of 24 members. Of those, 20 are institution presidents, one is an athletic director, one is a senior woman administrator, one is a faculty athletics representative and one is a student-athlete. The presidents represent all the FBS conferences, and ten seats rotate among the other 22 conferences.

Noland said in the release that he looks forward to his time on the board.

“This is a pivotal time in collegiate athletics. Now, more than ever, we must provide holistic support for our student-athletes to help them balance the increasing demands and challenges they face on and off the field of play. I am honored by the opportunity to work with [incoming NCAA] President [Charlie] Baker and his staff as we shape the next chapter of the NCAA and to represent the outstanding athletes, coaches, staff and faculty from the member institutions in the Southern Conference.” Dr. Brain Noland, ETSU President

SoCon Commissioner Jim Schaus said Noland bring “a wealth of experience in higher education” and praised his passion for college sports and academic success among student-athletes.

The release included a list of the NCAA D1 Board of Directors’ responsibilities, which include:

Focuses on strategic topics in college sports and their relationship to higher education.

Monitors legislation to ensure it does not conflict with policies and goals.

Reviews and approves policies and procedures governing the infractions program.

Approves an annual budget.

Adopts legislation when significant values are at stake, or an issue requires fast action that does not allow use of the regular legislative process.

Collaborates with NCAA staff on how the national office can best serve Division I members.

The SoCon has not been represented on the board since 2019 when Wofford College’s president finished a term.