ETSU preparing to create a college bubble should non-conference games be canceled

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneer basketball team is still playing the “wait and see game,” the Bucs are waiting on word as too whether or not the NCAA will allow the season to start on time.

If most of the non-conference games are eliminated the Bucs have been working on putting together a bubble format that would feature 8 division one non-conference teams over a 10-day span. The games would be played the dome, Brooks gym, and the C-P-A building. Freedom Hall was mentioned, but it has not been finalized.

Head coach Jason Shay who’s also preparing for his first season as head coach says either traditional or bubble format he just wants to play.

“I think the consensus is a lot of us coaches would like to make up the games that we missed from the 10th to the 25th and try and squeeze them in, but that is going to be determined by what the NCAA says and I think everybody wants to play games and I don’t think there would as much craziness if we can just start from the 25th with the schedule that we have and move forward.”