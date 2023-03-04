JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (March 3, 2023) – Marshall Awtry (Wilmington, Del.) and Leo Jiminian (Saint-Lo, France) belted two-run home runs and ETSU’s pitching staff struck out 13 Marist batters as the Buccaneers powered their way to a 7-4 win over the Red Foxes in the series opener on Friday afternoon in Thomas Stadium. With the win, ETSU improved to 5-4 on the season, while Marist dropped to 0-7.

John Hacker (0-2) suffered the loss for Marist as he allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits in five innings of work. Drake Quinn tossed the final three innings of one-run ball for the Red Foxes.

Bayram Hot hit the two-run home run in the fifth inning for the Red Foxes.