ETSU postpones next two men’s basketball games due to COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU men’s basketball team has paused all activities due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The university announced that Wednesday’s home game against VMI and Saturday’s away game at Wofford have been postponed.

One person within the program tested positive for the virus, the department of athletic confirmed to News Channel 11. This marks the third time the team has had to pause activities due to COVID-19.

Details regarding when the team will resume activities will be announced at a later date.

No other details were provided.

