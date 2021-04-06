ETSU possibly looking for a game to replace Chattanooga on the schedule

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU football team will play their final game of the year this Saturday on the road against Mercer or will they.

The Buccaneers are coming off a victory over previously unbeaten V-M-I this past weekend and now need the Keydets to lose in 2 weeks to a winless Citadel team…. If that doesn’t happen the Bucs could come up a game short, since their game against Chattanooga at the end of the year has been canceled due to the Mocs shutting down football, so today head coach Randy Sanders let it slip that a final game could be in the works even if it’s not a team from the SoCon which is suppose to be against the rule.

RANDY SANDERS “If we can find someone to play great and if not it is what is but it would be nice if we could find another game the SoCon could be tough so we just have to see who we could find and there have been some conversations with people Scott carter might have a cow if heard me say that but we have had some conversations with people to see what we can get worked out.”