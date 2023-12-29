GREENVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – The Bucs improved to 5-1 in the month of December with a convincing road victory over East Carolina on Friday night, 86-70.

Despite a brief, early deficit, the Blue and Gold led for more than 33 minutes of the road contest, thanks to an efficient offensive output. ETSU shot 47.5 percent (28-59) from the floor, and made 22 of its 23 free throws.

Jaden Seymour had a big second half, leading the way for the Bucs with 24 points and six rebounds.

Quimari Peterson poured in 21 points, as well, while Karon Boyd notched a double-double with 14 points and eleven boards.

Brandon Robinson paced the Pirates with 19 points and nine rebounds in defeat.

ETSU (8-5) moves into conference play as the calendar turns to January. The Bucs host Mercer in the SoCon opener on Wednesday, January 3. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.