ETSU pitcher Landon Knack Named Top-5 Pitcher by D1Baseball.com

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (April 2, 2020) — After getting off to an incredible start to 2020 with a 4-0 record, 1.08 ERA, 51 strikeouts and just one walk, Landon Knack (Johnson City, Tenn.) was named the fifth-best pitcher in Division I.

The pitchers were ranked based on zone control, pitch ability and durability. Knack was tabbed with a 91.6 overall rating, his zone control was 92.2, while his pitch ability (88.5) and durability (89.2) were both in the high 80’s. The Johnson City native, was the only senior ranked in the top-5 with Louisville’s Reid Detmers, a junior, leading the way with a 96.1 overall rating.

The senior right-handed starter leads the nation in strikeout to walk ratio (51) and strikeouts (51). Knack is third in Division I with 18.36 strikeouts per nine innings and fifth with a WHIP of 0.52. The ace of the Bucs was the only non-Power-5 pitcher in the top-5 and the only pitcher with four wins and a sub-two ERA.