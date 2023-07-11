JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A left-handed pitcher from East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) roster has been selected in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Austin Emener was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 16th round of the draft.

A release from ETSU Athletics states that Emener marks the 54th Bucs baseball player to be selected or signed to an MLB team. He is the 11th draftee to a major league organization in the last decade.

ETSU head baseball coach Joe Pennucci expressed his pride in Emener Tuesday.

“I very excited for Austin,” Pennucci said in the release. “He is a hard worker and a talented young man. I am excited to see what the future brings for him.”

Emener, a native of Macon, Georgia, finished his first season as a Buc in 2023 after spending his first two seasons at the University of North Alabama. While at ETSU, he appeared in 15 games with eight starts.

Emener posted a 2-4 record at ETSU and ranked second on the pitching staff with 62 strikeouts, according to the release.

During the summer, the release states Emener is playing in the Coastal Plain League for the Macon Bacon.