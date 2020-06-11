ETSU pitcher and Johnson City native hopes to hear his name in MLB draft

Johnson City, TN — Johnson City native and ETSU pitcher Landon Knack is hoping to hear his name Thursday during the major league baseball draft which got underway Wednesday night.

The Bucs knack had a shortened season to remember by going 4-0 in four starts, held a 1.29 era, and leading the nation in strikeouts (51) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (51-1). Knack concluded the season with the most strikeouts in the nation and was on pace to set multiple program records on the mound.

After not hearing his name in 2019, Knack is projected to go anywhere in the 2nd or 4th round of a shortened 5 round draft this season.

“Pure excitement considering last year in the draft I sat there watched the whole thing go by to be able to hear that name called hopefully early if I get drafted obviously in those 5 rounds it will be a very exciting experience for me I’ll be just extremely happy, says Knack.”