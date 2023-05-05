JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball program received its fourth new addition of the Brooks Savage era on Friday, receiving a commitment from a junior college transfer, Quimari Peterson.

Peterson averaged 13.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game with John A. Logan College this past season, while adding 164 assists and 84 steals. He helped the Vols to an impressive 33-2 record and a 2023 NJCAA Division I national championship in March.

Prior to his season at JAL, Peterson played sparingly at Indiana State as a freshman during the 2021-22 season. He saw action in four games for the Sycamores, scoring six total points.

The Gary, Indiana native scored more than 1,000 points in his high school career at West Side, helping his squad to a sectional and regional title as a senior.