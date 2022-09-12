JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs have done a lot of winning on the football field over the last year, but they came up short to The Citadel on Saturday for just their first regular-season loss since October 16 of last year.

The team is ready to put a tough loss behind them an move onto Furman: George Quarles’ former team.

But there’s something about the finish in Charleston that they just can’t shake, Quarles said they just let a few too many chances slip weren’t able to close out the game with their best stuff.

The remedy to that – he says – is repetition and that begins with a better week at practice … But even so – Quarles and the players are keeping confidence in themselves to rebound in a big way.

“You know, it’s just making plays. These guys have made plays in the past – they know how to do it,” Quarles said. “We just didn’t do it at that particular time. I’ll take my guys over any guys – over anybody. So, honestly, we’ve done it before – so I don’t see what the issue is.”

“You know, it’s just a bump in the road … I know what we can do. One thing I feel like we can always control is just how we respond and how we come together as a team after a loss – and it just brings us tighter, brings us tighter. Make us depend on each other like we really need … it’s going to be the guys in this room that get it done.”