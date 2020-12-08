ETSU pauses attendance at athletic events due to COVID-19 concerns

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU is suspending attendance at all university athletic events through Dec. 27.

President Brian Noland announced the decision was made due to the current COVID-19 situation in the region.

“As we surveyed the landscape here in Northeast Tennessee with rapid escalations in COVID cases, extreme positivity rates for tests that had been administered — we are increasingly concerned about the things that we are seeing across the region,” Noland said.

The decision was made after consulting with local health officials, the university’s medical response team, and the athletics department, Noland said.

Attendance is also suspended for University High athletic events.

“This was not a decision that was entered into lightly and as I reflect upon where we are in this region, I strongly ask and encourage leaders across the region to make similar decisions at the high school and middle school levels,” Noland said. “COVID cases are escalating rapidly, we’re approaching the holidays, and the decisions that we’ve made today we’ve made in the interest of the health and safety of our families and families all across the region.”

Attendance at events inside Freedom Hall Civic Center and Brooks Gymnasium was already limited to 10%, putting capacity at 618 people in Freedom Hall and 248 in Brooks Gym.

This comes after ETSU postponed Tuesday night’s game against UNC Asheville due to COVID-19 and one day after UVA Wise postponed five games, including its Dec. 18 game at ETSU, “in conjunction with COVID-19 protocols.”

The Buccaneers’ home opener is set for this Saturday against UAB. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the game will be live streamed on ESPN+.