JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University is seeking a new head volleyball coach after a 6-23 season.

The university announced Monday that it had “parted ways with ETSU volleyball head coach Dr. Bruce Atkinson.”

Atkinson was with the Bucs for only one season after being hired on May 18, 2023. Prior to coaching at ETSU, Atkinson spent four seasons leading Delaware State’s volleyball program.

According to ETSU’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, the national search for a new volleyball coach will begin immediately.

The Bucs finished the 2023 season 5-11 in the Southern Conference.

Atkinson’s departure was announced one day after the ETSU fired two-season head football coach George Quarles.